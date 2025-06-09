Fiji, India deepen climate and solar partnership

File photo

Fiji and India have strengthened their partnership on climate action and sustainable development, building on India’s Mission LiFE and the Blue Pacific 2050 Strategy.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Fiji’s active role in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

The leaders welcomed plans for a STAR-Centre at Fiji National University and the signing of a Country.

Partnership Framework to expand solar energy across key sectors.

India reaffirmed its support for Fiji’s resilience goals through technical assistance, capacity building, and advocacy on global platforms, marking a step forward in the nations’ shared vision for a sustainable Pacific.

