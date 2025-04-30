Fiji expands global trade opportunities

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji’s trade commissions in key markets such as China and the United States are facilitating a surge in exports and foreign direct investments

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica states that the trade commission in China is on track to secure $129 million in investments, spanning various sectors including tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.

He says their strategic approach to fostering growth in key regions is bearing fruit, with substantial potential investments and rising demand for Fijian products.

Kamikamica stresses that by exploring niche markets and leveraging global partnerships, Fiji is well-positioned to take advantage of new opportunities in Asia and North America

“To support exporters, the Commission provides market intelligence on products such as kava, turmeric, seafood, and cosmetics, and undertakes market scoping and engagement.”

Kamikamica adds that in the United States, Fiji has secured over $200 million in active investments.

He adds that this includes value-added products such as ginger, moringa supplements, and fruit-infused drinks, which are gaining traction in the US health and wellness market.

