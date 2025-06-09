Fiji emerges as Pacific investment hub

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Lyndhurst Group’s multimillion-dollar Koro Development Project at Kalabu’s Tax-Free Zone in Valelevu

Fiji is fast becoming a prime destination for foreign investment, driven by confidence in the country’s economic stability and growth prospects.

Lyndhurst Group Owner Robert Cromb states international investors are now turning their attention to Fiji’s evolving market.

Cromb highlights the $500million development at Lyndhurst, an eight-year project expected to create 15,000 jobs in multiple phases.

Article continues after advertisement

The investor believes the consistent policy support reassures investors that long-term projects will be protected.

“Fiji is the land of opportunity. Anyone looking at this place would have to realize there’s a lot of capacity, there’s a lot of opportunity. “We’re up for competition now. There’s a lot of very smart people arriving and turning on the keys to do business.”

Cromb says the development is expected to drive economic activity across multiple sectors and divisions.

Fiji’s combination of stable governance, strategic assets, and large-scale investment projects like Lyndhurst is attracting global investors, creating thousands of jobs, and strengthening the country’s position as a Pacific economic powerhouse.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.