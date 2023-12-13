Fiji delegation stresses urgency at COP28 closing

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji delegation at the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties in Dubai strongly advocated for the priorities outlined by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as the event nears its closing.

The message is to enhance the overall ambition and scientific accuracy of the Global Stock Take document.

Ambassador Amena Yauvoli recognizes that there are still obstacles to overcome although the message seemed to have had an impact.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He stresses the critical importance of the negotiations for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), such as Fiji.

Yauvoli reiterated his belief that the key objective is to keep the global average temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius advocated by small island states, and it must guide and define all elements of the package agreed upon in Dubai.

The COP28 conference has continued beyond the scheduled time, with negotiations getting more intense as participating countries strive to reach a consensus on crucial issues such as phasing out fossil fuels, establishing a global adaptation goal, and significantly increasing climate financing.

Yauvoli has expressed gratitude towards Fiji’s technical negotiating team and the Pacific delegations for their efforts in navigating these intricate international negotiations and securing the future and survival of Small Island States.