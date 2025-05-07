Major breakthrough for Fiji's health sector

Fiji now has the capacity to track disease outbreaks, identify new variants, and monitor the evolution of infectious diseases.

This follows the launch of the new Pathogen Genomic Laboratory at the Fiji Centre for Disease Control in Tamavua this morning.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa says this is the first in the Pacific, crediting its success to collaborations with the Peter Doherty Institute, the World Health Organization, and the Australian Vuvale Partnership.

Article continues after advertisement

The lab will allow the Fiji CDC to ensure a timely identification of emerging threats to public health without relying on overseas institutions.

This includes decoding the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

Ravunawa says the ministry will benefit from the lab, creating a faster public health response and intervention and reducing disease burdens.

He added that it also supports the national AMR surveillance program in the country, where genomic sequencing can identify drug-resistant pathogens at a molecular level and assist health systems to tailor antibiotic treatments and reduce misuse of antibiotics. He further adds that it will delay the spread of superbugs.

Ravunawa says the launch of the lab positions Fiji as a regional leader in the Pacific for pathogen genomics and AMR surveillance, indicating an optimistic approach in assisting Pacific island countries.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.