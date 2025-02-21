Fiji braces for potential cyclone

Preparedness is key as a low-pressure system moves toward Fiji, triggering a heavy rain alert for the Northern Division and Yasawa Group.

The system is expected to intensify and may enter Fiji waters by Sunday as a tropical disturbance, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding and landslides.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Rural & Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management Salaseini Daunabuna states that the responsibility for readiness lies with every individual, family, and community.

She says that being prepared for such events is crucial, particularly as the cyclone season approaches.



The National Emergency Operations Centre and Divisional Emergency Operation Centres are actively monitoring the situation.

Evacuation centers are being set up, and the Fiji Police Force is on standby to assist in evacuations, particularly from flood-prone areas.

The public is advised to call the police toll-free line at 917 for assistance.

Daunabuna urged Fijians to limit travel during periods of heavy rain due to the heightened risk of flooding and landslides.



She also called on community leaders to ensure compliance with official advisories and to keep residents indoors during adverse weather.

With potential traffic disruptions, motorists are advised to exercise caution and avoid crossing flooded roads.

Road closure updates can be accessed through the Fiji Roads Authority’s Facebook page or Emergency Dashboard.

In preparation for possible service disruptions, households are urged to stock up on essential supplies, including food, water, power sources, first aid kits, and medications, ensuring self-sufficiency in the event of flooding.

Daunabuna reiterated the importance of taking personal responsibility for safety, particularly the safety of vulnerable individuals, while remaining informed and prepared as the weather situation unfolds.

