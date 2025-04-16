Fiji and Cook Islands strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka & Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the bilateral relations and collaboration between Fiji and the Cook Islands.

The relationship between the two nations has gained momentum after the signing of the Development Cooperation in 2023.

Rabuka met with the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown.

The meeting took place on the margins of the TROIKA Leaders Meeting held at Nadi’s Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort.

Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further deepen the engagements as the two nations work progressively on the implementation of the Development Cooperation.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for regional solidarity to navigate through issues of importance to the Pacific region and to advance shared commitment to regional peace, security, and prosperity.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities for future cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, air connectivity, climate actions and oceans, and people-to-people links.





