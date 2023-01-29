Fiji Airways resumes flights to Auckland

Fiji Airways will have two supplementary flights to and from Auckland today.

According to the national carrier, these two flights are for guests whose travel plans have been impacted by the closure of Auckland International Airport due to severe flooding.

The supplementary flights are FJ1415 Nadi to Auckland at 10:30 am, FJ1419 Nadi to Auckland at 1 pm, FJ1414 Auckland to Nadi at 4.40 pm, and FJ1418 Auckland to Nadi at 6.40 pm.

The airline says due to infrastructure issues at Auckland International Airport caused by the flooding, there will be delays with check-in and baggage handling and customers are requested to arrive early.

Fiji Airways says scheduled flights to and from Auckland today will operate as normal.