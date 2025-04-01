Fiji Airways joins oneworld

[Source: Fiji Airways]

Fiji Airways has officially become a full member of the Oneworld alliance.

This move strengthens the national airline’s global connectivity and enhances benefits for passengers.

As a member airline, Fiji Airways now offers customers access to nearly 700 airport lounges worldwide, priority services and the ability to earn and redeem miles across Oneworld’s network of over 900 destinations.

Article continues after advertisement

The airline has also adopted American Airlines’ AAdvantage® as its frequent flyer program aligning its rewards system with the broader alliance.

Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen states this is a significant milestone for the airline.

He said it cements their commitment to world-class service while expanding reach across key international markets.

With a fleet of 23 aircraft, Fiji Airways serves 25 destinations across 14 countries.

The airline’s regional subsidiary, Fiji Link joins as an affiliate, further extending Oneworld’s reach in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.