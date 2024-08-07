Fiji Airways announces Nadi-Dallas service

Fiji Airways continues to build on its international routes with an official announcement of its latest flights—Nadi to Dallas, Texas in the United States.

This has been announced today, and this will be a non-stop flight.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says the inaugural flight takes off on December 10th.

Viljoen says the 13-hour service will fly three times a week, which will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday’s.

He says they are expecting around 1000 passengers a week on these flights.

