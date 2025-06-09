Fiji Airways adds extra flight to Tuvalu

Fiji Airways has announced it will begin a second weekly service between Nadi and Funafuti, Tuvalu from this Friday.

The new Friday flight adds to the current Monday schedule, giving passengers more flexibility for business, leisure and international connections.

The service will be operated by the airline’s ATR 72 aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen said the added service underlines the airline’s commitment to regional connectivity and its role as a Pacific hub.

He said the expanded schedule not only provides more travel options but also strengthens links between Fiji and Tuvalu, making it easier for families, businesses and visitors to stay connected.

Fiji Airways will now operate five flights a week to Funafuti, with services from Nadi on Monday and Friday, and from Suva on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Viljoen said the new frequency would also boost Tuvalu’s economy by improving access to healthcare, education, and trade opportunities, while linking Tuvaluans to Fiji Airways’ wider international network.

The additional service is now open for booking through Fiji Airways’ website, Travel Centers and authorised travel agents

