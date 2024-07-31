Fiji Airports receives fire fighting vehicles

Fiji Airports staff perform a ‘cere’ to officially welcome the two new Rosenbaur Panther aviation rescue and firefighting vehicles in Nadi today [Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airports has upgraded its firefighting capabilities with the arrival of two additional Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles at Nadi International Airport.

The two trucks complement the one that arrived in December last year, providing major enhancement to Fiji Airports fire and rescue fleet.

The vehicles equipped to meet the highest standards of aviation fire safety cost around four million dollars.

Additionally, these will replace trucks that are more than 25-years-old.

The acquisition of these state-of-the-art vehicles was approved by the Fiji Airports Board in January last year as part of our capital expenditure plan.

Originally scheduled for progressive delivery over two years, the timeline was accelerated following successful Factory Acceptance Testing of the first truck in July last year.

With the introduction of these advanced fire tenders, Fiji Airports will not only bolster safety at Nadi International Airport but will also be able to reallocate existing fire tenders to Nausori and other airports.