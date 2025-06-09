Fiji Airports boosts safety skills

Fiji Airports is working to improve aviation safety in the Pacific by hosting the first ACI–ICAO Annex 14 Regional Workshop in Fiji.

The week-long training is being held at the Fiji Airports Aviation Academy in Nadi and has brought together 30 aviation professionals from Fiji and the region.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari said the training would help participants better understand Annex 14 standards, which guide the safe design, operation and maintenance of airports around the world.

Nawari said the program is particularly valuable for Pacific nations, where aviation plays a vital role in connecting island communities and supporting tourism, trade and emergency response.

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“We thank the ICAO for agreeing for this program to be offered here. And with 30 participants being able to undertake this program. Otherwise, we’ll only be able to send two or three at the most every time it’s offered because of the cost.”

International Civil Aviation Organization, Pacific Island Developing States liaison officer Kyal Barter emphasized that aerodrome safety is essential for overall aviation safety.

He noted that every takeoff and landing depends on careful adherence to safety procedures and international standards.

“Obviously, as you would expect for a course on implementing Annex 14, advanced aerodrome design and operations, there are specific elements unique to aviation. Lighting, markings, signs, aviation rescue firefighting, wildlife hazard management, declared distances, movement maneuvering areas and the like.”

The workshop highlights Fiji Airports role in improving aviation safety across the Pacific, supporting more efficient air travel and developing skills for the future.

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