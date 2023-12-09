Fighting corruption is a civil duty: Saumi

Investigation Manager at the FICAC

Corruption is not merely a social ailment to be eliminated but an inherent aspect of governance interactions.

This was highlighted by Kuliniasi Saumi, Investigation Manager at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, who emphasizes that combating corruption is the civic duty of all individuals, albeit a challenging endeavour.

He adds that the indirect ramifications of corruption compromise the government’s ability to serve the public interest, corroding the rule of law and diminishing trust in government institutions.

Preventing corruption requires a comprehensive approach, but only in an environment of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“Collaboration, innovation, and incentive systems that facilitate cross-sectoral initiatives and shared accountability across different ministries, agencies, levels of government, and non-governmental stakeholders are all required.”

Saumi also stresses that corruption indirectly has greater consequences and affects all state functions.

“It becomes a serious threat to security and could result in disorder, civil strife, or conflict with significant long-term destabilizing and depleting effects.”

Acting Deputy Auditor General, Finau Nagera, has also reminded the FICAC staff that it is their duty to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of corruption, which demands determination and commitments that require unwavering dedication.

Today marks the 20th International Anti-Corruption Day, with the theme Uniting the World Against Corruption.