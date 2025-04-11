FICAC recovers $900K in corruption case

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has recovered $900,000 in corrupt proceeds and is on track to recover a further $300,000 by mid-year.

This follows a settlement linked to a 2015 conviction involving former roadworks contractor Feroz Jan Mohammed.

Mohammed was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of five years, after being convicted of bribery, perverting the course of justice and fraudulently obtaining $3 million from the then Department of National Roads.

While his appeal proceeded through the courts, FICAC pursued a conviction-based forfeiture under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

This led to a March 2023 settlement agreement between Mohammed, relevant parties, and the State. Under the terms of the agreement, $1.2 million would be paid in lieu of forfeiting specific assets identified during FICAC’s investigation.

The $900,000 already deposited into the Forfeited Assets Fund marks a major recovery.

The remaining $300,000, delayed following a request for an extension by Mohammed’s legal team is expected to be paid by mid-year.

FICAC stated that this outcome not only underlines the Commission’s determination to recover funds acquired through corruption but also affirms a critical principle: criminal convictions must be matched by financial accountability.

According to the Commission, the recovery effort sends a clear message to the public and potential offenders alike, that corruption will not only be prosecuted, it will carry financial consequences.

FICAC reiterated its commitment to ensuring that those who benefit from the misuse of public resources are held financially accountable and that ill-gotten gains are rightfully returned.

