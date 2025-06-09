FICAC Acting Commissioner moves to end internal information leaks

[Source: Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption - FICAC /Facebook]

Upon assuming the role of Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Lavi Rokoika made it her priority to ensure that no internal information is leaked to the public.

Speaking at the launch of FICAC’s Strategic Plan 2025–2030 and Corporate Plan 2025–2026, Rokoika said the issue of leaks has ceased since she took on the role in May this year.

She explained that necessary actions were taken to safeguard information within the institution.

“Since my term began 15 weeks ago, internal information leaks have stopped as I have taken action within my own offices. And as the people of Fiji will have observed, there has been no leakage from this commission since the 9th of June 2025,”



Lavi Rokoika [Source: Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption – FICAC /Facebook]

Rokoika further emphasised that Key Performance Indicators will be central to ensuring that staff carry out their roles as per their job descriptions.

She added that restoring and earning public trust will remain a core focus of the institution, as outlined in the new strategic plan.

