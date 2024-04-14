FHRDC calls for probe into sex worker's death

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on the Fiji Police Force to thoroughly investigate the death of a 19-year-old sex worker.

The victim was a member of the LGBTI community, who reportedly died following an alleged violent attack late last month in Lautoka.

Chair Pravesh Sharma says the Commission strongly condemns all forms of violence, homophobic hate crimes and attacks on people on the grounds of their real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity or those who do not conform to the binary socio-cultural gender stereotypes and ‘norms’.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says they are concerned and deeply saddened that a young life has been lost.

He states that Commission hopes that the alleged perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.

Sharma says the Commission will be monitoring the progress of this incident.