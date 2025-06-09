FHRADC slams lack of convictions in trafficking cases

[File Photo]

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission believes that the continued lack of prosecutions is undermining the response to human trafficking.

Commission Director Loukinikini Lewaravu says Fiji’s placement on the Tier 2 Watch List for a second consecutive year in the 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report highlights persistent and serious gaps in the nation’s anti-trafficking measures.

She adds that these gaps include failures in proactive victim identification, timely and proper investigations, effective prosecutions, and meaningful convictions.

Lewaravu says while the State has taken procedural steps, such as updating the National Action Plan and strengthening inter-agency coordination, these efforts have not translated into tangible outcomes.

The Director stresses that human trafficking is a grave violation of fundamental human rights, including the rights to dignity, liberty, and freedom from slavery.

Lewaravu is calling on the government to act with renewed political will by initiating prompt and independent investigations into all trafficking allegations.

She adds that effective enforcement, accountability, and coordination are critical to protecting victims, upholding human rights, and restoring public confidence in Fiji’s anti-trafficking response.

The Commission says it stands ready to work with government, civil society, and international partners to deliver a comprehensive, rights-based approach that safeguards victims and holds perpetrators accountable.

