Festival boosts sales in local arts

The Fiji Fringe Festival has helped boost the sales and interest of local artists.

Various workshops at the festival showcase the abundance of traditional arts and talent.

Torika Nakaribou, from Nasilai Rewa, says she has been making pottery for 40 years and has made good sales at the festival with plans export her product.

“I’ve been making pottery for 40 years now. We want to give our art to overseas market so that they can also buy, before we used sell these items at the Fiji Museum.”

Nakaribou states that traditional arts should be taught in schools, as this will help the younger generation develop their interests and make careers through what has been passed down from their ancestors.