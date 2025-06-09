Female graduates lead way in male-dominated trade

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

Women are breaking barriers in the workforce as 48 female graduates from Pacific Polytech’s Tavua campus entered traditionally male-dominated trades and technical fields yesterday.

The Gold Town Event Centre in Tavua celebrated 151 graduates receiving their National Certificate Level 3 credentials in areas including Automotive Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical Fitter Mechanic, and Information Technology.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu highlighted the significance of these achievements, stating that skill knows no gender and that these graduates are shaping the future of the economy and digital sector.

“You are the trailblazers. Skill knows no gender. Women in Automotive Electrical and Electronics, Automotive Mechanical Engineering, Carpentry, Plumbing & Sheet Metal, and Electrical Fitter Mechanic have shattered glass ceilings and proven that competence transcends gender barriers.”

Bainivalu encouraged the cohort to pursue excellence with integrity, character, and faith, reminding them to balance work and family, preserve Fijian culture, and contribute positively to the nation.

