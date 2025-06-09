FDB opens home loans to non-salaried Fijians

The Fiji Development Bank has opened its new Choice Home Loan to non-salaried Fijians with a documented income.

FDB Chief Executive Filimone Waqabaca says farmers, market vendors and small business owners can apply if they show proof of income and savings.

Unsecured loans allow borrowing up to $250,000 while secured loans offer up to $500,000.

“Yes, for income workers its very easy to monitor their income stream because we’ll ask for their payslips but for unsalaried ones we will need some form of evidence perhaps their bank statements which shows that they are saving, doing savings from their sales for example if they are market vendors, every savings that they can make from their sales if their putting that in the bank and we see that in their bank statement and that could be a form of evidence for the non-salaried clients.”

Waqabaca adds the loan aims to ease financial burdens and support homeownership.

The bank said the product was part of its plan to make housing more accessible for all income earners.

