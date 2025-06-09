FCOSS urges new partnership

[File Photo]

The Fiji Council of Social Services wants direct funding from government to boost community work.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga outlines that FCOSS is seeking $1 million to support key projects, including a grassroots monitoring system.

She believes that they have filled gaps left by failed programs and can do more with proper backing.

“We also looked at the needs on the ground compared to what was allocated. We see that government is responding to some of those needs, but there are issues that we think that is yet to be actioned, yet to be worked on.”

Government once funded FCoSS under a microfinance scheme, but that ended in 2006.

Catanasiga says now is the time for government to return as a partner, not just rely on donors.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said they have received many community proposals.

“We have had some very intelligent, very good submissions, not only from professional bodies, NGOs, businesses, but also from ordinary people when we went around. In fact, there were very good examples of proposals.”

Prof Prasad is scheduled to announce the national budget at 10am this Friday in Parliament.

