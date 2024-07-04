FCLC hosts training to boost agribusiness development

Fiji Crop & Livestock Council Chief Executive, Jiu Daunivalu says while many farmers are keen to export their produce overseas, finding markets, and ensuring sustained supplies of quality products is not easy.

As a result, the FCLC organized a two-day Empowering Farmers’ Organisations for Sustainable Agribusiness Development & Corporate Governance Training via Zoom.

During the training, a number of questions were answered.

Article continues after advertisement

Daunivalu says 11 Farmer Organisations represented at the training have re-registered.

Fiji Trade Commission’s Jessica Goundar was also part of the training.

Goundar says it is important to establish and maintaining good relationships with overseas buyers.

She also stressed in the important of planning planting schedules ahead of time to sustain agreed upon quotas and product quality for the long-term.