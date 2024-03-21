FCCC warns against price gouging

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning traders against price gouging and other predatory, unethical practices as flash flooding continues.

FCCC has mobilized teams to conduct targeted inspections and surveys of traders and businesses in flood-affected areas, in addition to its regular inspections to ensure compliance with the FCCC Act 2010.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham is warning traders to not take advantage of the current situation and cheat consumers out of their hard-earned money.

Abraham says natural disasters do not justify price hikes and profiteering, particularly for items under price control, warning there will be zero tolerance for such behavior.

He adds that with schools closed, businesses must avoid exploiting vulnerable consumers, such as children.

The current inspections are targeted at areas affected by recent flooding and landslides and will include price inspections, raising awareness among traders, and checking for any shortages of essential goods.

Abraham urges consumers to do their due diligence when shopping and report any issues they find.

The public is reminded to limit unnecessary movement to ensure their safety and compliance with current advisories and to exercise caution when buying supplies.