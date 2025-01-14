FCCC scrutinizes back-to-school stationery prices

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has conducted over 140 surveillances and inspections specifically targeting back-to-school stationery items.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abrahm says that during these inspections and surveillances, they take into account the pricing practices of the traders and calculate whether the price markups of the stationery are within the confines established in the order.

Abraham says one key concern this year is the rise of scams related to school vouchers.

He stresses that fraudulent offers often circulate, promising significant discounts or “free” supplies, only to leave consumers disappointed or financially affected.

Abraham is advising parents to be extra cautious when dealing with any voucher schemes.

He reiterates that scammers often prey on the urgency of back-to-school shopping.

Abraham says the consumers must verify the authenticity of any offers before sharing personal or payment information.

His advice and comments come as parents are now gearing up for the new academic year.

The 2025 school year begins on January 27th.