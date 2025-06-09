FCCC puts traders on notice

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is cracking down on unfair pricing ahead of the 2025–2026 National Budget.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta states that traders have been warned not to exploit the period of uncertainty.

She said FCCC was watching closely and will act if needed.

Since last week, the Commission has done 122 price surveys nationwide to spot early signs of price manipulation.

Jiuta said the data would help guide their next steps once the budget is announced.

She says the checks are part of routine market scans across key sectors.

FCCC reiterated that it won’t hesitate to enforce the law to protect consumers and keep the market steady.

