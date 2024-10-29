Farmers praise increased payout ahead of Diwali

Sugarcane farmers in the West have welcomed the announcement of a significant increase in cane payments ahead of the Diwali festivities.

The government has decided to provide an additional top-up of $1.43 per tonne to the previously scheduled increase of $2.57, resulting in a total payout of $4 per tonne.

This marks a historic milestone in Fiji’s sugarcane industry, bringing the total payment for 2023 to an unprecedented $105.08 per tonne.

Farmers have expressed their gratitude, which comes at a crucial time as many prepare to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Drasa Lautoka cane grower Jagat Gosi, says this is wonderful news for them, especially since it’s the highest ever payout they have received.

“Very, very good. I really like it because it’s a family get-together and we need this for our festival and celebrations. You know, it’s a very, on a Hindu calendar, it’s a very, very important celebration and important, very important for us the Deepawali.”

Solovi Nadi cane farmer Subramani echoed Gosi’s sentiments, highlighting the timeliness of the announcement.

He says for many farmers, this payment comes as a much-needed relief, especially with Diwali around the corner.

Subramani has also offered advice to his fellow farmers, urging them to spend wisely during the festive season.

“Very good for the farmers and things are coming up and good for the Diwali, people who will be celebrating it to buy some things for them and good for the farmers.”

The record payout serves as a motivation for farmers to continue their efforts in an increasingly difficult environment.