Families under silent attack

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Illicit drug use is driving a rise in HIV infections in Fiji, especially among young people.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu states the crisis is quietly terrorising families, communities, and the nation.

He warns the country is at a crossroads and must act now to protect its youth and future.

Article continues after advertisement



President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Speaking at the Nadi Bula Festival closing, the President called for urgent action from government, families, and civil society.

He said authorities cannot face this crisis alone, and everyone must work together.

Ratu Naiqama also acknowledged the Bula Festival Trust for its long-standing support to healthcare, education and communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.