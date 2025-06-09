Faith groups target youth and social issues

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji states that its main focus this year is to educate young people on the teachings of the Vedas, while also addressing the growing social issues affecting society.

Sabha Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt said challenges such as drug abuse, violence and other social problems are increasing suffering within communities.

He adds that as a religious body, they have a responsibility to guide people through proper knowledge and values to address these concerns.

He said that while controlling social issues is not easy, much of the suffering can be reduced through sustained effort, starting at the family level.

The Sabha stresses the importance of parents and households in shaping children with the right values and upbringing.

“So that is our aim. After doing so much of normal education, academic education, we are now looking at some social issues that we can contribute to as an NGO. Therefore, that is our focus for 2026.”

Dutt adds that addressing social challenges alongside spiritual education will be a key focus for the coming year.

Similar views were shared by the President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou, who says religious groups must work together despite their differences to address these social issues.

Both religious organizations emphasized that unity, cooperation and shared responsibility among faith-based groups are crucial in tackling the challenges

