Faith-Based institutions join Fiji’s recycling drive

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has launched Phase Two of the Circular Pacific Plastics Project, marking the first time a structured recycling program has been introduced into a faith-based setting in Fiji.

The launch took place at Saint Pius X Parish in Raiwaqa and was officiated by the Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder, Amitesh Deo, says the move recognizes the influential role churches and faith leaders play in shaping community behaviour.

“For the first time, we are taking a comprehensive recycling program directly into a religious space, recognizing the powerful role that faith leaders and faith-based communities play in shaping mindset, behavior and collective responsibility.”

He says Fiji’s strong faith culture provides an ideal platform for education and long-term behavior change.

The Circular Pacific Plastics Project was initiated by the Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands Plastics Pact as part of efforts to address plastic pollution and improve recycling systems in the Pacific.

Following the successful implementation of Phase One at Extra Supermarket in Lautoka in 2024, the project has now expanded under the Pacific Ocean Litter Project, a seven-year regional initiative funded by the Australian Government and implemented by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program.

Phase Two will continue soft-plastic collection at Extra Supermarket in Lautoka and expand to Saint Pius X Parish, Raiwaqa; Nakaikogo Mother’s Club, Koronivia; and Queen Victoria School.

Head of Stewardship at ANZPAC/APCO, Karl Shanley, says the project supports broader circular economy goals.

He adds that strong partnerships with Pacific Recycling Foundation, SPREP, and local organizations are key to long-term system learning.

Pacific Recycling Foundation is the implementation partner in Fiji, responsible for program delivery, community engagement, and on-the-ground plastic recovery activities.

