FA pays $10m interim dividend

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji Airports has paid an interim dividend of $10m to the government for the financial year ending December 31st, 2022.

FA Board Chair, Hasmukh Patel says the aviation industry faced significant challenges in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Patel says stringent measures were implemented by FA to overcome these challenges and maintain viability.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Airports reported an operating loss before tax of $14.6m in 2021, while in 2022 the unaudited figures show profit before tax of $36.8m.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Patel says they remain committed and will ensure that higher returns are paid to the Government in future.

“FA has paid $175 million in dividends to the Government in the past six years prior to COVID as our shareholders. The Board has deliberated on the unaudited result of 2022 and agreed to pay-out an interim dividend of $10 million. This can be beneficial for the Government as it provides an additional source of revenue that can be used to fund various projects and initiatives or support the country’s economic development.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Receiving the cheque, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is confident Fiji Airports will continue to achieve new levels of success.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, FA has reviewed and prioritised capital projects such as the infrastructure plans for Nadi Airport and the outer islands which is more important and critical given the visitor arrivals for the last few months already surpassing pre-covid levels.”

Fiji Airports is now focusing on investing in the much needed capital infrastructure that was stalled during the pandemic.