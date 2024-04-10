Expect minimum wage update in budget announcement

Fijians can expect a new national minimum wage to be announced during the upcoming 2024–2025 national budget.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad confirms this, stating that consultations will be held before a final decision is announced.

The current minimum wage of $4 per hour, applicable across ten sectors since January 1st, 2023, is undergoing a review process.

As I announced in the last budget, the national minimum wage will be reviewed. The wage council has been set up. These things were destroyed by the previous government. There was no tripartite discussion; now we have a proper tripartite forum. The Labour Advisory Board is working now, and consultations will be held. We will be announcing a new minimum wage during the budget.”

The review of the national minimum wage and the ten sectoral minimum wage regulations, including the proposal of new job classifications within the current wage rate, was approved by the Cabinet yesterday.

The review will be undertaken by selected local consultants.

The outcome of the review exercise will be brought back to the Cabinet for consideration.

The 2024–2025 national budget is expected to be announced on June 28th.