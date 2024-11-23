Exhibitors hopeful for good outcome

Traders at the China trade exhibition are hopeful that their products will peak interest upon being introduced in Fiji.

The trade show emphasizes the possibility of cooperation and expansion.

With the participating companies, they are all well-known names in different areas.

Fijian businesses have an opportunity to learn more about what China has to offer in areas of technology, security, agriculture and business ventures.

Product manager for global brand, Huawei, Chalice, claims locals have been enthusiastic about what the trade exhibition has to offer.

“Yeah, today actually many visitors have come to our exhibition and they have presented their passion and enthusiasm to Huawei’s product and based on our communication with each other and we find that they are very interested in our smart screen products and our mobile phone and a smartwatch product because they think this thing actually can improve their experience”

Over the next two days, the trade show will be open with a fantastic opportunity for local companies to benefit from it.