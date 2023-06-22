EU sees investment opportunities in Fiji

European Union entities and citizens have registered 14 projects in Fiji between 2021 and 2022, valued at $68 million.

This was highlighted by Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica during the EU-Fiji Trade and Investment Forum this week.

He says they recognize the critical role of investment in driving economic growth.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

The Minister says they seek to attract more European investors to seize the immense opportunities available in our vibrant economy.

“A total proposed investment of approximately $68 million between 2021 and 2022 displays the confidence of foreign businesses to invest in Fiji’s potential. These investments have also benefited our people with employment, especially in sectors such as Services, Tourism, and Wholesale and retail, to name a few.”

Kamikamica says the EU has been a significant source of foreign direct investment, supporting the growth of Fiji’s industries and infrastructure.