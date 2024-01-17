eTransport cards can be redeemed

All students can now redeem their eTransport cards for Term 1 of the Academic Year.

The Ministry of Education is reminding students that their eTransport cards have been topped up.

The cards can be redeemed at Vodafone outlets, buses, and various District Offices.

Article continues after advertisement

In preparation for school, students are requested to redeem their cards before the term begins.

If they encounter any issues with their eTransport cards, they are encouraged to call the Ministry’s Transport Assistance Unit.

The Ministry urges all parents and guardians to ensure that their children’s/ward’s blue cards are redeemed before school reopens.