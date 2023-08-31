ESAG addresses security issues during election

An Electoral Security Advisory Group that was established in 2016 has proven to be effective in identifying and highlighting security issues during elections.

The continued partnership between the Fijian Elections Office and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption continues to ensure there are no security threats during this period.

This has been highlighted by Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa while making a submission to the Standing Committee on the Electoral Commission’s 2020–2021 annual report.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

She says such a partnership allows the Fiji Police Force to analyze certain areas that they consider could be a security breach.

“And if there is a complaint, how can FIC proceed with a complaint, or who needs to deal with it, the Fiji Police Force or FICAC. So those are basically the corresponding statements of the ESAG, and from the 2018 General Election, when we had provided them our operational plan, the feedback that the police provided during the elections enabled us to develop a security plan with regards to our polling venues.”

Mataiciwa adds that ESAG looks at avenues in which elections officers work with FICAC with regards to complaints that they receive, their processes, and how they lodge the complaints.