Equal SME opportunities for members of the disabled community

The Ministry of Trade, Small and Medium Enterprises says that they are constantly working on providing equal opportunities for members of the disabled community to venture into SME businesses to support themselves better.

This has been highlighted by the Permanent Secretary of Small and Medium Enterprise Shaheen Ali.

Ali says being inclusive and providing access to disabled people to thrive in businesses is part of their national development strategy.

The Permanent Secretary of Small and Medium Enterprise says that policies are always viewed from an inclusive perspective.

“It is also part of any strategy we do. There needs to be consideration for women entrepreneurs, youth entrepreneurs and members of our disabled society. So, any tools we develop, it needs to be accessible.”

Ali adds that the training they facilitate for SMEs with their stakeholders is usually for the whole of the community, including providing platforms for disabled communities.

He also says that the ministry strives to reach every community regarding new initiatives and grants so that they can benefit a more comprehensive community rather than be limited to a few.

Ali emphasises that the ministry’s inclusivity pillar is fundamental as it allows them to reach everyone equally in the community.