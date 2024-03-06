Environmental education to be incorporated

[Source: OI]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and ministries are partnering to include environmental education as a subject in schools.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says there are ongoing discussions with the Permanent Secretaries for Ministries of Education and Environment to include different topics such as environment and recycling studies.

Deo says there is a strategy being developed in their recycling on-the-go program that is designed for students and looks into how to further integrate environmental studies into the curriculum.

A policy is in the works by PRF and will be implemented in the next few months, however, Deo states the Ministry of Education will decide how they plan to implement it.