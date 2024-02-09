Energy sector witness’s transformation

Minister for Public Works, Met Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau HAS emphasized the significant transformation undergone by the energy sector in Fiji over the past decade.

Tuisawau highlighted the introduction of renewable energy technologies and the shift away from diesel generators, with a move towards hydro and hybrid systems.

According to the Tuisawau, the urgency of this transition is evident due to challenges related to fossil fuels, disruptions in the supply chain, and the nation’s need for self

“In terms of this rod, it entails good cooperation with many several projects including rooftop solar installations, capacity building and of course renewable energy technologies, which we as a nation, as a developing countries look forward to benefiting and learning from it.”

He stressed the critical importance of transitioning towards renewable energy to address these concerns.

The minister underscored the crucial role of international engagements, cooperation, and financing in this transition, noting that the recent record of discussion signifies acknowledgement and support for Fiji’s efforts in this regard.

He emphasized the potential benefits for Fiji as a developing nation, including learning opportunities and improvements in energy access, particularly for vulnerable communities through the installation of off-grid renewable energy systems.