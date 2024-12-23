Employers reminded of public holiday pay

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh is reminding employers operating during Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day to ensure that their workers receive public holiday pay.

Singh says the workers must be paid as required under Section 67 of the Employment Relations Act 2007.

He says for public holidays, workers must be paid at a single rate for the hours they would normally have worked if it were not a public holiday.

He further explains workers who work on Christmas, Boxing Day, or New Year’s Day are entitled to double pay.

Singh says workers must have worked the normal working day before and after the holiday to qualify for public holiday pay.

He adds that if a worker is unable to work before and after the public holiday, a valid reason or medical certificate must be provided for that employee to be paid public holiday pay.

Singh emphasises the importance of understanding public holiday pay entitlements and is encouraging both employers and workers to clarify any issues by contacting their nearest office