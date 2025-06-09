Electricity rate freeze defended by government

[file photo]

The government has defended its decision to delay the proposed electricity tariff rollout.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel said the move was people-focused and aims to ensure tariffs are fair, transparent and evidence-based.

Immanuel said the consultation would allow further technical review and wider community engagement.

He adds it will give a clearer picture of the impact on households and businesses nationwide.

He stresses that tariff decisions fall under the statutory independence of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and that government’s role is to strengthen transparency and public confidence.

The Minister rejects claims of political interference. He said Cabinet was fully briefed and the decision was planned, not reactionary.

Immanuel also defends the FCCC’s independence and warns against undermining key institutions for political gain.

He adds the government is tackling long-term energy sector issues, including challenges from the previous sale of 44 per cent of Energy Fiji Limited shares while focusing on affordability, renewable capacity and energy security.

Immanuel has called on the Opposition and stakeholders to take part in the consultation and submit evidence-based views.

He states public trust, transparency, and consumer protection remain central to the government’s approach.

The FCCC announced the proposed tariff increases on December 19 last year. Residential customers using 101 to over 300 kilowatt-hours are expected to see an average rise of 4.5 per cent.

Commercial customers face an average increase of about 34.7 per cent across four usage tiers.

The higher tariffs are intended to support Energy Fiji Limited’s $1.57 billion investment program over the next four years.

The 21-day public consultation on the tariff increase begins tomorrow.

