Elder calls for removal of seasonal workers scheme

A Tailevu elder has called for the removal of the seasonal worker program and Pacific Australian Mobility Scheme (PALM).

While making his submissions to the Great Council of Chiefs Review team, Isaia Tuirakiwaimaro emphasized the untapped potential within Fiji that could be harnessed by its own people to propel the nation forward.

Tuirakiwaimaro stresses the need for Fijians to remain in their homeland and actively contribute to its development, rather than assisting other countries in their progress.

“There are companies that are recruiting Fijians to work overseas. We have the resources, we have the land, and we need to utilize them. We need people to utilize it. So stop all these recruitment and provide the initiatives to help develop our Fiji.”

The GCC Review consultations will move to Kadavu next week in Tavuki village and Kavala village.