Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations mark joyous end of Ramadan

Excitement is high as thousands of Muslims across the country are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, marking the end of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

For many, today is a day of joy and reunion, as they meet their loved ones after a long time apart.

A resident from Labasa, Yashmin Nisha, says that she is overwhelmed to be celebrating this auspicious occasion with her son in Suva after many years.

She mentions that she misses her family members who couldn’t make it for this Eid, but is happy that the festival will bring joy and happiness into everyone’s life.

“Everyone will come home to eat sweets, and they will also come for dinner and everything. So, I am very happy that today we will celebrate Eid with all our friends, brothers, and sisters.”

After a month of fasting during Ramadan, people are now celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, a joyous occasion marking the end of this sacred period.

As Eid is being celebrated today, schools across the country under the Fiji Muslim League will also be closed to mark the auspicious occasion.

