Eid celebrations begin

Muslim families gathered at Samabula Jame Masjid

Many Muslim families gathered this morning at the Samabula Jame Masjid for the Eid-al-fitr Salaah.

The atmosphere is filled with joy as they come together to mark the end of a month-long journey of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

There is a sense of unity and gratitude as families, young and old, don their finest clothes to celebrate this blessed occasion.

Article continues after advertisement

The joy of being able to break the fast and share the day with family and friends is truly special.

The Masjid is filled with smiles, greetings of “Eid Mubarak,” and the sound of prayers, making this a memorable and significant moment for everyone present.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.