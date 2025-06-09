EFL’s tariff change public consultation to begin tomorrow

[File Photo]

Fijians will have the opportunity from tomorrow to have their say on proposed electricity tariff changes, as the 21-day public consultation on Energy Fiji Limited’s tariff increase officially gets underway.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) is urging people across the country to actively take part in the consultation process, stressing that electricity prices directly affect households, businesses and communities.

FCCC says in-person public consultation sessions will be held, allowing consumers to ask questions, raise concerns and better understand how the proposed tariff structure could impact their power bills.

For those unable to attend the sessions, the Commission says submissions can also be made in writing or through FCCC’s online survey during the consultation period.

To help the public make informed contributions, FCCC has made the non-confidential version of Energy Fiji Limited’s tariff submission available on its website.

An Electricity Bill Comparison Calculator has also been provided, allowing consumers to estimate how the proposed changes may affect their monthly bills.

The Commission is strongly encouraging domestic consumers, consumer advocacy groups, businesses, industries, government departments, political parties, social organisations and youth representatives to participate in the consultation process.

FCCC says public input is a critical part of ensuring that any decisions made on electricity tariffs are fair, transparent and consider the real-life impact on Fijians.

Further details on consultation dates, locations and how to make submissions are available on the FCCC website.

Tomorrow’s consultation will be held at the space near Civic Centre in Labasa town, from 10am to 3pm.

