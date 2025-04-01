EFL appoints new CEO

Newly appointed EFL CEO Fatiaki Gibson (left), former EFL CEO Hasmukh Patel (right)

Energy Fiji Limited Board Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua has announced the appointment of Fatiaki Gibson as its new Chief Executive.

The appointment comes into effect from today.

Gibson previously served as General Manager of Major Projects at EFL and brings extensive leadership experience.

He replaces former CEO Hasmukh Patel.

Patel served as CEO since August 2008.

