EFL aims to end lightning-induced power failures

Energy Fiji Limited is actively working on solutions to reduce power outages caused by lightning strikes.

After several lightning-related power disruptions across Viti Levu last week, EFL is focused on finding ways to prevent future outages.

Newly-appointed CEO Fatiaki Gibson revealed that EFL is working together with Japanese partners to develop a reliable engineering solution.

Article continues after advertisement

“So going forward we will try to look at the consistency of supply, how we can minimize outages caused by these natural currents. And surely, when we look at also the other end, if we do have an interruption how fast we can restore the power supply safely to our customers.”



Newly-appointed CEO Fatiaki Gibson.

While the initiative will be costly, Gibson states that improving the power supply is vital for national growth and ensuring consistent electricity.

EFL Board Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua pointed out that lightning-induced outages are a global issue.

Nabalarua also reiterated the urgency of implementing new technologies to reduce both the frequency and severity of these disruptions, underlining the need for swift action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.