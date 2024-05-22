TVET Forum to revolutionize the future of vocational education

[File Photo]

The Fiji National University will bring together industry leaders, educators, policymakers, students, and other stakeholders for its upcoming national TVET forum.

The forum aims to discuss and strategize plans to enhance future technical and vocational education and training in the country.

FNU Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the National TVET Forum will provide the government and relevant stakeholders with practical ideas and solutions to ensure better TVET programs in Fiji.

Pro Vice Chancellor of TVET, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata, says the forum will foster collaboration and share innovative practices aligned to the TVET programs with the evolving needs of the labour market.

Tagicakiverata adds that this will allow Fiji’s workforce to equip themselves with the necessary skills to help in future economic growth.

The forum will address skill gaps in Fiji’s workforce, underemployment in TVET, climate resilience, and technologies for the future.

The National TVET Forum will be held on Monday, May 27, at FNU’s Namaka Campus and is open to everyone, including students.