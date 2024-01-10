Timely back-to-school aid eases parents' load

Nausori was busy today as parents and guardians flocked into town to do their back-to-school shopping for the new Academic Year.

The majority of the parents felt a heavy burden lifted off of their shoulders when the $200 Back to School Assistance was released.

A grandmother from Naimasimasi in Tailevu, Venina Vakarusere is pleased with the prices of school items and the timely assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been through all the bookshops here in town, and I’ve compared all the prices; they all look affordable at this time, and I also see fit that with the government assistance, we are able to buy stationery with it.”

Akuila Serunitui, a father of three, believes parents should not only rely on assistance to send their children back to school.

“We cannot change the prices of school items, but one thing we parents should consider is that we ourselves should be figuring out how we should cater for our children’s needs and not only rely on government assistance.”

Parents are reminded of the importance of planning and responsible spending to buy all necessary items, ensuring that their children step into the new academic year fully equipped.