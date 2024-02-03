School upgrades well on track

[File Photo]

Certain schools around the country have carried out necessary upgrades and renovations of their school facilities.

Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca states that bigger schools that needed tenders due to high costs are well on track to carry out their work.

“In our boarding schools that had burned down, there were two dormitories specifically for RKS and two as well for QVS. Some payments are going to be going across, so that is ongoing. There were some schools that were funded by our donor partners.”

PS Education Selina Kuruleca

Kuruleca adds that their district and divisional officers are also visiting schools and monitoring these activities.